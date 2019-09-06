Leland sees no major impacts from Dorian, town officials say

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Based upon initial assessments, Leland officials say the town experienced only minimal impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, officials say all the major roadways in the town were clear and passable. Crews are still continuing to assess the secondary roads.
Power had been restored to a majority of residents, however, Village Road from the U.S. 17 intersection to Lanvale Road remained without power.
Town officials said property owners may immediately begin making emergency repairs to their homes, businesses and other facilities, provided those repairs are temporary and only to the extent necessary to protect the structure from damage.
Additional work may require a permit, which should be obtained from the town of Leland Planning and Inspections Department the next business day following emergency repair work.
Those with permitting questions should contact Ben Andrea, director of Planning and Inspections for the town of Leland, (910) 338-9206 or email bandrea@townofleland.com.
