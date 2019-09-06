Hot meals being handed out in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - People in need of a hot meal could get one for free Friday night at Trinity Church on Nash Street.
Hot food was being handed out by World Central Kitchen until supplies ran dry. The group says they are prepared to provide bagged food in the event the hot food ran out.
World Central Kitchen posted a video to their Facebook page of volunteers prepping hundreds of sandwiches. They discussed Friday night’s menu and said they are prepared to feed 1,125 people across eight locations.
Southport police posted that power had been restored to the area around 7:45 p.m. Friday night.
