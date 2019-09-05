First Alert Forecast: rapid improvements post-Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello, friends! After a lashing from Hurricane Dorian Thursday and Thursday night, Friday will feature rapid weather improvement across the Cape Fear Region as the storm accelerates through and beyond the Outer Banks. Expect: diminishing rain chances, north and northwest winds trending down through the 30s, 20s, and 10s mph, afternoon highs mainly in the lower and middle 80s, and brightening afternoon skies. For a full Dorian / Cape Fear update, use: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1. Catch a full planning forecast targeted to your location anytime, on your terms, on your WECT Weather App ...and thank you for your trust!