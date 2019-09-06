First Alert Forecast: rapid improvements continue post-Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello, friends! After a lashing from Hurricane Dorian Thursday and Thursday night, Friday and the weekend will feature rapid weather improvement across the Cape Fear Region as the storm accelerates beyond the Outer Banks. Expect: clouds to decrease, north and northwest winds trending down through the 30s, 20s, and 10s mph, afternoon highs mainly in the upper 80s, and brightening afternoon skies. The weekend will feature lots of sun and hot highs near 90 on both Saturday and Sunday. For a full Dorian / Cape Fear update, use: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1. Catch a full planning forecast targeted to your location anytime, on your terms, on your WECT Weather App ...and thank you for your trust!