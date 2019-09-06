Despite the damage, residents are thankful for evacuating in time

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of The Farm neighborhood near Carolina Shores are taking time to assess the damage left behind from possible tornadoes that came from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian Thursday morning.
Debris covers much of the lawns as fences and siding were thrown from the homes. Shingles were ripped from roofs, leaving the home exposed to the rains and winds as Dorian pushed its way up the Carolina coast.
At least one person was injured when a window shattered as he rushed to get his daughter to shelter during the tornado warning. He was thrown to the ground from the force of the winds breaking through the home, resulting in a broken wrist and cuts to his face.
Through it all, most residents are grateful for evacuating in time and living through the storm. They are touched by the number of people who have reached out to offer a helping hand and support.
