Brunswick County getting back to business as usual post-Dorian

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials are assessing the county to review Hurricane Dorian’s impact to residents, infrastructure, facilities and the environment, and overall has found minor damage so far.
The county said its water and wastewater utilities infrastructure is in good shape following the storm. The Public Utilities team is working with the coastal communities to assess the status of water valves and other infrastructure before reconnecting the barrier islands’ systems to the mainland system.
Brunswick County is still experiencing widespread power outages across the county. Both Duke Energy and Brunswick County Membership Electric (BCME) have several ways to report power outages.
Duke Energy Customers
- Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device
- Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)
- Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers
BCME
- Visit http://www.bemc.org/current-storm-updates
- Call 1.800.682.5309
The Brunswick County Government Complex will reopen during its regular business hours Monday, Sept. 9. The Brunswick County Courthouse is also planning to reopen Monday, Sept. 9.
All county parks with the exception of Shallotte Park will reopen Saturday, Sept. 7 at their regular schedules. The county will continue to assess Shallotte Park and potentially reopen Monday if conditions improve.
Saturday, Sept. 7, trash and recycling collection will take place as usual. Convenience collections sites will also reopen Saturday, however, regular disposal fees will apply.
Based on current assessments, Brunswick County does not anticipate activating its debris contract. To help residents clear their storm debris, the County is extending its free dump week to two weeks starting this Saturday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 21.
Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all materials except for hazardous waste at the Brunswick County Landfill for free during these two weeks. Metal, tires, electronics, latex paint, and yard debris must be placed in their designated area.
Residents should bring proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency. Waived tip fees do not apply to businesses and commercial vehicles.
The landfill’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The landfill is located at 172 Landfill Road NE in Bolivia.
Brunswick County Emergency Services coordinates offers for donations and volunteer assistance with the Brunswick County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).
Based on the level of impact to Brunswick County, VOAD anticipates that its available resources are enough to serve the areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
More information about VOAD is at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/emergency/voad/
