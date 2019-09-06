Boil water advisory issued for Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach officials announced Friday that a boil water advisory is in effect for the entire island.
Officials say the advisory will be in place until tests confirm that the water is safe to confirm.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
