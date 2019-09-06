Atlanta group gets animals out of Pender County Animal Shelter ahead of storm

By WECT Staff | September 6, 2019 at 3:04 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 3:04 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pet sanctuary in Atlanta helped several animals in Pender County get out of the path of Hurricane Dorian.

According to a Facebook post, Best Friends of Atlanta pulled the remaining 35 animals out of the Pender County Animal Shelter Thursday night.

“Huge shoutout to Best Friends from Atlanta for committing to pull 35 remaining animals from our shelter tonight,” shelter staff said in the post. “Staff is meeting transport (Thursday night) to get our furry friends out of the shelter ahead of the storm.”

