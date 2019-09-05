World Central Kitchen founder, José Andrés tweets message of encouragement to people of Wilmington as Dorian approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - World Central Kitchen founder, Jose Andres, tweeted a video of encouragement to the people of Wilmington Thursday afternoon as conditions in the Cape Fear region continue to deteriorate as Hurricane Dorian approaches our area.
World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit organization grew out of the effort in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Andres and other chefs went to the island and not only cooked for people but created a network of kitchens and chefs to provide food for millions of people.
Last year, Andres came to Wilmington with a World Central Kitchen team to help feed people after Hurricane Florence.
They were prepared to serve more than 100,000 hot meals to people in the area.
Today, Andres posted a video to Twitter encouraging the people of Wilmington to stay strong as the storm inches closer to our coast.
He says this time he won’t be able to make it to Wilmington because he is currently in the Bahamas helping victims of Hurricane Dorian there.
However he did mention that there is already a WCK team here in the area ready to support those of us impacted by the storm.
“To our dear friends of Wilmington, North Carolina, I hope things will be okay with this hurricane,” Andres said in his video he posted to Twitter. “One of the best moments of my life was being there with many of you and your food needs of everyone in Wilmington and many other parts of North Carolina. I’m not there with you because I’m here with a team serving the great people of the Bahamas but we have some of our best team members there with you in Wilmington partnering with the EOC and with all the community of Wilmington which are the best. We love you. I’m not there physically with you in person. But I’m in the spirit. Be safe. Be strong and hopefully things will be okay.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.