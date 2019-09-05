WATCH: Good Samaritan pulls driver stuck in flooded waters to safety

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - You've heard it before, and we'll say it again - "Turn around, don't drown."
A driver got stuck in high waters on Highway 117 in Castle Hayne Thursday just before 1p.m. The National Weather Service reported a flash flood in that area around 12:45 p.m. with severe flooding in front of the IGA.
John Spivey, a Good Samaritan in the area, attached a rope to the car and used his truck to pull the man to safety. Luckily, no one was injured.
The water appeared to be 8-12 inches deep, covering about a 200 yards. Troopers are positioned to block the road in an effort to keep residents safe.
