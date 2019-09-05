WakeMed offers free, virtual urgent care during Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re feeling under the weather as Dorian looms across the Cape Fear, WakeMed has worked out a way for you to still be seen by a doctor.
Residents can use the code “storm19” through September 8, in the WakeMed Virtual Urgent Care app to get care for free.
All you need is an internet connection to be seen by local providers who staff North Carolina ERs.
Additionally, WakeMed and RelyMD will provide free telemedicine services to state-operated shelters who in turn are caring for coastal evacuees.
You can learn more about the service here on their website.
