Silver alert issued for 83-year-old Brunswick County man

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.
William Lee Berry is believed to be suffering dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Officials say he was last seen on Irvin Street in Southport.
Berry stands 5′10″ tall, weighs 165 pounds and has medium length grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a red checked shirt.
Investigators believe the man could be headed to the Wilmington area in a grey 2018 Honda CRV with plate number FJW2158.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 919-713-6115.
