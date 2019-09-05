Road and bridge closures related to Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The DOT is monitoring roads as North Carolina contends with heavy rain and wind impacts from Dorian.
According to the NCDOT Chief Engineer, 17 road closures had been reported as of the Governor’s 4 p.m. briefing Thursday.
“Our crews are getting to roads as quickly as they can,” NC Emergency Management tweeted.
The agency also tweeted that they anticipate several roadways will become impassible due to flooding.
-Sunset Beach bridge
-Ocean Isle Beach bridge
-Snows Cut Bridge in Carolina Beach will close at 7 PM Thursday
-Bridges will typically stay open until there’s sustained winds of 45 mph.
** WARNING: CONDITIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT WARNING **
