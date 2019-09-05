Pender County locates break in main water line

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities workers have located a water break after customers experienced a pressure drop Thursday night.
A post on Facebook from Pender County Emergency Management says customers from Rocky Point to US 421 are impacted.
Pender County Utilities located the damaged line around 8:30 p.m. and say the issue should be resolved within an hour or two.
There is no boiling water necessary, according to the press release from the county.
