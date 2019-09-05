New Hanover County Schools introduces new menu app, snack calculator

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools released several new tools for parent and students to help make smart food choices this school year.
“Web Menus” is an app available for smart devices that allows you to look at school breakfast and lunch menus for each day.
“It gives them a little ownership of how to select food items," said Imer Smith, the Director of Child Nutrition for New Hanover County Schools. “What we want is students to be able to make choices. We want them to own what they’re doing. So with this new app, they’re going to feel proud that they’re going to be able to do this plus parents are going to feel secure that we’re going to be able to meet the nutrition requirements and work with their child.”
The app includes the following features:
- Interactive Nutritional Menus with descriptions, photos, nutritional information and ingredients
- PDF Documents
- Link to Online Payment Provider
- Link to Nutrition Services website
“Even if you have allergens, you’re able to strike out and let us know what allergens you have and then you’ll know that those are items you can’t select," said Smith "We can meet any allergen that children have and we can develop certain menu options for them.”
Along with the new app, the school system offers Smart Snacks Product Calculator. It’s an online calculator that allows school staff to make sure foods meet the USDA’s standards for nutrition in schools. Parents can also access the tool to see if the food they buy at home meets the standards.
New Hanover County School also introduced new menu items for both breakfast and lunch in schools.
“For lunch, we’re doing some different things with seasonings,” said Smith. "We’re looking at the fajitas, we’re looking at wings, we’re looking at things that kids like, but we also know that they meet our nutritional requirements. I think the kids and students are really going to be excited about the new food items that we selected this year. I think and I’m hoping that we get feedback and will continuously looking for the right food items that children would like.”
For more information about the Web Menus app and for other nutritional information for New Hanover County schools, click here.
