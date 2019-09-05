A look at early storm damage in our region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re getting widespread reports of damage done by the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian Thursday morning.
A WECT crew got an up-close look at damage in the Scotts Hill area where a portion of the roof at Scotts Hill Market was torn off by the storm.
We also had a crew getting a look at the damage in Carolina Shores.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted video on Facebook of extensive damage to homes at the Farm at Brunswick in the Carolina Shores area.
Stay with this story as we get updates from across our area.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.