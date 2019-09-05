A look at early storm damage in our region

Damage in Carolina Shores area
By WECT Staff | September 5, 2019 at 7:56 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 8:51 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re getting widespread reports of damage done by the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian Thursday morning.

A WECT crew got an up-close look at damage in the Scotts Hill area where a portion of the roof at Scotts Hill Market was torn off by the storm.

Damage in Scotts Hill area

We also had a crew getting a look at the damage in Carolina Shores.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted video on Facebook of extensive damage to homes at the Farm at Brunswick in the Carolina Shores area.

The Farm Community....no reported injuries.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Stay with this story as we get updates from across our area.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.