Hurricane Dorian impacting early-voting in NC9 congressional election

“We want every eligible voter to be able to cast a ballot in the September 10 elections,” Brinson Bell said in a statement included in the news release. “With the oncoming storm, the safety of elections officials, poll workers and voters is of utmost concern. We are monitoring the weather closely and communicating with county boards of elections. I will consider remedies to the loss of early voting hours and other interruptions in the coming days, based on the conditions on the ground, the availability of polling places and workers and other factors. We want to ensure that we do not take any action that would further compound the situation.”