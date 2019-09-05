First Alert Forecast: Dorian produces tornadoes and flash flooding, largest impacts yet to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you. Your hurricane plans should be finalized as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the Cape Fear Region. What an active morning with the outer rain bands from Dorian lashing SE NC. Unfortunately many of these bands showed rotation and produced at least several tornadoes over the area. We have also had some isolated reports of flash flooding. There is the potential for a few more rotating storms to produce a stray tornado or two, so make sure your WECT Weather App is set to receive alerts, or you have a programmable weather radio set.