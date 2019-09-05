First Alert Forecast: Dorian on-track to impact Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you. Your hurricane plans should be finalized as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the Cape Fear Region. There is the potential for rotating storms to produce a stray tornado or two, so make sure your WECT Weather App is set to receive alerts, or you have a programmable weather radio set.
As Hurricane Dorian continues to inch up the coastline, expect conditions to go downhill from south to north across the Cape Fear Region throughout the day with gradual clearing expected Friday.
If you have not already, take a moment to read and bookmark the Dorian-specific blog “Tracking Dorian: what you need to know for the Cape Fear Region”: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1. That will answer your timing and impact questions! And don’t forget the “tropical tracks” layer on your WECT Weather App interactive radar!
Stay safe, friends!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.