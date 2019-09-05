Fallen live power line sparks on flooded Charleston street during Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The sound of explosions when a live wire fell into flood water on a downtown Charleston street could be heard blocks away Thursday afternoon.
The wire came down onto North Market Street and into water ponding on the street from heavy rains Hurricane Dorian has dumped over the city.
Within minutes, the popping and sparks ended.
The spectacle brought people to the area, but fortunately, no one decided to risk getting close to the wire.
Electric utilities warn people not to walk through flood waters because it’s sometimes difficult to see when power lines may have fallen into the water.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.