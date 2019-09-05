Emerald Isle RV Park damaged in tornado

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WITN) - There is heavy damage this morning from a tornado that hit a Crystal Coast mobile home park.
Emerald Isle police say a tornado touched down in the area shortly after 9 a.m. at the Boardwalk RV Park.
One eyewitness says out of the 50 mobile homes in the park, about half received.
No injuries are reported at this time.
At 9:06 a.m., the National Weather Service says a tornado was located over Emerald Isle moving northwest at 30 mph.
