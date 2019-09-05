Dorian projected to cause more than 70K power outages in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 9,000 workers are poised to jump in and restore power after Hurricane Dorian passes through the Tar Heel state.
Duke Energy has moved an extra 4,000 repair workers from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas.
The company estimates that 70,000 households could be without power, and based on the storm’s latest track, homes up to 100 miles inland could see outages.
The outages are likely to occur Thursday and Friday and could last several days, according to Duke’s press release. Before power can be restored, crews first must assess the extent of damage – which can sometimes take 24 hours or more – to determine which crews, equipment and supplies are needed for repairs.
Customers can report power outages by visiting duke-energy.com, texting OUT to 57801, or calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
