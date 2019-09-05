Conditions deteriorating as Dorian makes it way to the Carolinas, flooding a major concern

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The mandatory evacuation order stayed in place for Oak Island as Dorian continued its slow march to the north.
Despite the warnings of danger, many people like Richard Faile said they would ride this one out.
“I’m not leaving this Island,” said Faile, and added, “This storm don’t worry me.” Officials, though, said it should.
A storm surge of four to seven feet is possible as the hurricane moves just offshore in the next two days.
Making matters worse is the King Tides the area has been experiencing. Several times a year, higher than average tides occur. That is what is happening this week. The dunes in some sections of the island have already been breached by those high tides. Add in storm surge and officials say there could be trouble.
It all depends on the track that Hurricane Dorian takes as it approaches the area.
Because of the uncertainty, emergency officials are urging everyone on the barrier islands, including Oak Island, to evacuate.
