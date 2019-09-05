Brunswick County clarifies water situation with island communities

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials are hoping to clear up what they say was misinformation concerning water service to the barrier island communities ahead of Dorian’s impacts to the region.
In a tweet Thursday afternoon, officials said the county “has no intentions of shutting off water service” and is “currently working with the barrier island communities to isolate valves between the mainland system and the barrier islands’ systems.”
The move is to ensure integrity of the systems during the hurricane, according to officials.
“With the exception of the island portion of Sunset Beach, the barrier islands will be operating off the water storage in elevated tanks tonight. Customers on these islands that currently have water service should see no effect on water pressures to their houses,” the tweet stated.
Oak Island spokesperson Kyle Thomas said the town will continue to have water service but will be running off the town’s reserve tank which holds 1.1 million gallons of water.
He stressed that residents use water wisely until service with the county can be restored after the storm.
“We cannot give a specific time when the water will be restored from the county, but it will be restored as it is safe to do so,” Thomas said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
