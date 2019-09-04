WPD investigating thefts of catalytic converters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a string of catalytic converters thefts.
According to a Facebook post by the WPD, officers have responded to 10 of these thefts at apartment complexes on South Kerr Ave. over the last four days.
Police say the suspect or suspects may be in a gold SUV occupied by a man and a woman.
The suspects are using a portable tire jack to lift cars then removing the catalytic converter with a saw.
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or Text-a-Tip.
