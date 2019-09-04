Wilmington chamber, county government create business help center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than half of small businesses struggle to recover from damage due to natural disasters, according to national statistics.
With that in mind, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and New Hanover County are working to aid businesses in the Cape Fear region during and after Huricane Dorian. The two groups have announced the creation of a virtual Business Emergency Operations Center to help with preparation and recovery.
The BEOC will serve as a central point for businesses in need of assistance. The goal is also to connect businesses willing to provide goods and services with the county emergency operations center. Natalie English, the President and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, will lead the virtual project.
The center will be accessible 24/7. You can contact the organization at (910) 762-2611 or by email at “businesseoc@wilmingtonchamber.org.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.