Virtual Business Emergency Operations Center helps businesses prepare and recover from the storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and New Hanover County formed a virtual Business Emergency Operations Center (BEOC) for preparation and recovery following Hurricane Dorian.
The BEOC gives businesses a point of contact if they need help recovering from the storm.
Natalie English, President and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber, explained it also provides a connection between the County EOC and businesses, so business owners can provide goods and/or services needed by the EOC to perform their duties.
“This action is to formalize the work we did before, during and after Hurricane Florence with the hope that no businesses fall through the cracks during this or any future storms,” said English. “With a national small business recovery rate of under 50% following natural disasters, it is imperative that we assist the business community to re-start operations following any storm.”
“We learned a lot from Hurricane Florence, and one important takeaway was to establish a continuity plan for our local business community,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “This Business EOC is going to be an important addition to our emergency practices, help businesses reopen after the storm, and ensure residents can patron those businesses as soon as possible.”
To contact the BEOC, call 910-762-2611 or email businesseoc@wilmingtonchamber.org.
For more recovery resources for businesses, visit www.wilmingtonchamber.org/hurricane.
