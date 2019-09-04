Verizon offers free unlimited data, texts, calls to NC customers in path of Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Verizon’s unlimited calling, texts and data offer has been expanded to include customers in North Carolina in Hurricane Dorian’s path.
Beginning Wednesday, September 4 through September 9, customers who live in the following counties qualify for the free service:
- North Carolina: Carteret County, Currituck County, Dare County, Duplin County, New Hanover County, Onslow County, Pamlico County, Tyrrell County, Washington County
- South Carolina: Beaufort County, Berkeley County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Dorchester County, Georgetown County, Horry County, Jasper County
- Georgia: Appling County, Bacon County, Bulloch County, Charlton County, Clinch County, Echols County, Evans County, Screven County, Tattnall County, Ware County, Washington County
- Florida: Brevard County, Clay County, Duval County, Flagler County, Glades County, Hendry County, Highlands County, Indian River County, Martin County, Nassau County, Okeechobee County, Osceola County, Palm Beach County, Putnam County, Seminole County, St. Johns County, St. Lucie County, Volusia County
Customers can verify eligibility for call, text, and data relief by entering their zip code here or by calling customer care at 1.888.294.6804.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.