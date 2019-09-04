U-Haul offering free storage to residents in the Carolinas impacted by Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self storage and U-Box container usage to people in Georgia and the Carolinas who could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
According to the press release, 42 self-storage facilities across 26 cities are involved in the effort. The company extended the same offer to Florida residents last Thursday.
“Thousands of people are in evacuation zones and will be heading inland,” stated Matt McCoy, U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast president. “U-Haul is seeking to help by offering our dry and secure self-storage facilities to those in need. People can store their belongings at no cost for 30 days.”
You can find out which locations are participating here on their website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.