Sweet moment captured: First-responder father hugs his son before Hurricane Dorian shift

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover EMS worker got a sweet sendoff from his son before his shift, which will likely be filled with Hurricane Dorian-related calls.
Alisa Camp shared the photo of her husband, Caleb, as he reported for work Wednesday. It shows Jackson, 1, embracing his father.
“He is hugging his son one last time before telling him goodbye so he can go help people during Hurricane Dorian!” wrote Alisa Camp in an email to our newsroom. “We just want him to know he is loved and appreciated for everything he does and we are so ready for him to come home!”
We also want to say thank you to Caleb and the other first responders who work to save lives during and after the storm.
