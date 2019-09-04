Surf City residents plan to ride out Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite a mandatory evacuation order issued in Surf City, many residents have decided to remain in their homes throughout the storm.
The mandatory evacuation will begin at noon on Wednesday.
Chrissy Eads and Amanda Caddel evacuated last year for Hurricane Florence, but for Hurricane Dorian, they but have chosen to brave the storm, spending the day nailing plywood to their doors and windows.
They say that the reason for staying is Dorian’s speed.
“[Florence was a] full on storm that sat on top of us for two whole days and this one is just going to skirt by," Eads said.
Eads pointed out the sheer amount of preparation that they have done, saying “We have food, we have water, and we have a generator, so we feel that we’re pretty good.”
