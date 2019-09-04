Southport man plans to buy home after winning lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport man says he’ll be able to realize a longtime dream of owning a home after winning $250,000 in the N.C. lottery.
Gregory Evans, who works as a house cleaner, stopped at the Island Express Mart on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island after work on Tuesday and bought the winning $250,000 Win It All scratch-off ticket.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted,” Evans said. “It was never a true possibility until now. My whole life has changed. It’s just proof that you have to keep believing in the beauty of your dreams.
“When I scratched off all the zeroes, I started screaming in the parking lot I was so excited. I’ve been saying for the last two months that I was going to win the lottery. Now I did.”
Evans claimed the prize Wednesday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he’ll take home $176,876.
