South Carolina man accused of breaking into pawn store

South Carolina man accused of breaking into pawn store
Lekeith Tresvon Manning, of Sellers, S.C., is charged breaking and entering and two counts of resisting arrest.
By WECT Staff | September 4, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 2:01 PM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Whiteville Police Department arrested a South Carolina man who allegedly broke into a pawn store early Wednesday morning.

Lekeith Tresvon Manning, of Sellers, S.C., is charged breaking and entering and two counts of resisting arrest.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, an officer responded to an alarm call at Murf’s Pawn around 3:40 a.m. The officer reportedly saw Manning jump from the roof of the building and run away.

As officers were trying to locate Manning, they saw a car driving away from the scene. That vehicle wrecked on Love Mill Road and Manning was located in a wooded area nearby.

Manning’s bond was set at $28,000 secured.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.