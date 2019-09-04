South Carolina man accused of breaking into pawn store

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Whiteville Police Department arrested a South Carolina man who allegedly broke into a pawn store early Wednesday morning.
Lekeith Tresvon Manning, of Sellers, S.C., is charged breaking and entering and two counts of resisting arrest.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, an officer responded to an alarm call at Murf’s Pawn around 3:40 a.m. The officer reportedly saw Manning jump from the roof of the building and run away.
As officers were trying to locate Manning, they saw a car driving away from the scene. That vehicle wrecked on Love Mill Road and Manning was located in a wooded area nearby.
Manning’s bond was set at $28,000 secured.
