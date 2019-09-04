NHRMC to close non-emergency entrances during storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center will close all of its non-emergency entrances at 8 p.m. Wednesday, hospital officials announced.
The only exception will be the entrance of the Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital where women in labor and their partners can enter at any time.
Visitors at the hospital will be asked to leave prior to 8 p.m. Wednesday and allowed to return after Hurricane Dorian has passed.
“Limited situations in which a family member could stay include those in which a patient is in critical, hospice or palliative care, if part of the clinical care plan or if they’re the parent of a hospitalized newborn or young child,” NHRMC stated in a new release. “Those with questions or concerns should talk with a member of the NHRMC staff or their physician.”
