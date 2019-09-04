NFL celebrates 100th season with Packers vs. Bears kickoff Thursday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping you informed on-air while Hurricane Dorian makes it way up the coast of North Carolina, likely bringing you wall-to-wall coverage in an effort to keep you safe.
But that doesn't mean you will miss NFL's 100th Season kick-off game.
The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers in a classic rivalry Thursday night. This will be the 199th meeting between the Bears and Packers, including regular-season and post-season games.
The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on WECT’s secondary channel 6-2, Bounce. If you aren’t able to receive Bounce, you can watch the game online here: http://bit.ly/2ZKHTkn
Be sure to tune into WECT Sunday night as the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of Sunday Night Football.
