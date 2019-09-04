New Hanover Co. leaders brief media on latest preparations for Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in New Hanover County discussed preparations for Hurricane Dorian at a news conference Wednesday.
County Manager Chris Coudriet said that county offices and services will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
He added that shelters opened at 10 a.m., and have capacity for about 250 people. As of 11 a.m., nine people were at the Wrightsville Beach at Blair Elementary School shelter on Blair Drive and four at Codington Elementary. More shelters can and will open if needed.
A Statewide inland shelter is open in Durham at 1620 Guess Rd.
Officials reiterated everyone needs to be in place by 8 p.m.
No curfews are in effect at this time, but they will announce those as needed.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.