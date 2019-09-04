NCDOT closely monitoring roadways for flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT said that although every storm is different and Hurricane Dorian does not seem as dangerous as its predecessor, they are taking no time off in monitoring around 6,500 miles of roadways in our area.
“A lot of preparation has been put forth in regards to man hours, materials and other necessary supplies to take care of the situation that presents itself," said Gerard Taylor, Assistant Division Maintenance Engineer. “And the resources are there to make these assessments quickly with regards to after the storm subsides to a point where the winds enable us to get out there and do rapid assessments.”
Less than a year ago Wilmington was turned into an island from major roads being closed due to flooding damage. Thousand were left not being able to get in or out of the Port City. I-40, Highway 17, 421, all major roads that were damaged and flooded.
For Dorian, the DOT said they are not expecting the same issues they had from Florence, but are prepared if problems were to occur. Help from around the state has already brought in and is ready if need be.
“Again, with anticipated rainfall amounts and lower levels within the rivers, we’ll monitor them," said Taylor. "Do we really see a problem isolated with a lot of different areas in the storm event, not at this time. But it’s a dynamic system so we’ll continuously be monitoring the environment.”
Repairs from damages made during Hurricane Florence to the roadways have still not yet been completed in some cases, although they are being worked on.
Taylor said some of the maintenance projects should be completed within the next month, barring weather.
