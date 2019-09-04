National Hurricane Center releases interactive storm surge flooding map

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A map provided by the National Hurricane Center is shedding light on just how much storm surge flooding areas of our coast can expect from Hurricane Dorian.
According to the NHC, the graphic shows how much storm surge flooding each area can expect through Saturday night.
As it stands, areas near Oak Island, Bald Head Island and Masonboro Island could see more than six feet of storm surge flooding in the next three days. Areas along the Northeast Cape Fear River near Castle Hayne have the potential to see more than a foot of flooding.
You can find the link to the map here.
