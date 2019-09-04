Hampstead business owner provides sand for community

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - One local business owner provided an outlet for people to come fill up bags of sand ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
As the area is dealing with a shortage of sand, Brad Wallace, owner of P&L Palms saw an opportunity to use his business, located off Highway 17, to help his community.
“We’re not looking for anything in return as a businesses, we’re just looking to be able to help the community and do things in a positive way,” Wallace said.
Around 350 people from North Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville came to receive sand bags. According to Wallace, about 4,000 sand bags were filled Tuesday.
The business will continue to give out sand Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.
