First Alert Forecast: Dorian on-track to impact Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Quick forecast notes for your Wednesday: variable clouds, scattered westbound showers possible, high temperatures in the 80s, and east breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph. You may notice some 20+ gusts late in the day. Friends, if you have not already, take a moment to read and bookmark the Dorian-specific blog “Tracking Dorian: what you need to know for the Cape Fear Region”: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1. That will answer your timing and impact questions! And don’t forget the “tropical tracks” layer on your WECT Weather App interactive radar!