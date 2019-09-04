First Alert Forecast: Dorian on-track to impact Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Quick forecast notes for your Wednesday: variable clouds, scattered westbound showers possible, high temperatures in the 80s, and east breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph. You may notice some 20+ gusts late in the day.
As Hurricane Dorian continues to inch up the southeast coastline, expect conditions to go downhill from south to north across the Cape Fear Region.
Friends, if you have not already, take a moment to read and bookmark the Dorian-specific blog “Tracking Dorian: what you need to know for the Cape Fear Region”: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1. That will answer your timing and impact questions! And don’t forget the “tropical tracks” layer on your WECT Weather App interactive radar!
