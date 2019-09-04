Downtown Wilmington businesses brace for Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Less than a year after Hurricane Florence, downtown Wilmington businesses are getting ready for Hurricane Dorian.
Caroline Fisher, the co-owner of Swahili Coast, isn’t taking any chances with her store on North Front Street.
“We are basically clearing out everything from our store,” said Fisher. “This space was a total loss after Florence so, this time we aren’t taking any chances. Packing everything up and moving it to a location that we know is safe and praying for the best.”
During Hurricane Florence, the front window of the store was blown out and the ceiling collapsed. It took months before they were able to reopen.
With another storm treating the east coast, the memories have come back.
“You have feelings of anxiety off the bat,” said Fisher. “And you just kick into preparation mode.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.