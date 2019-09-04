Curfews in effect ahead of Hurricane Dorian

This Sept. 2, 2019 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian shown from the International Space Station. (Nick Hague/NASA via AP) (Source: Nick Hague)
September 4, 2019 at 3:16 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 3:55 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A number of curfews are now in effect for the Cape Fear region.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

Boiling Spring Lakes

A city-wide curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5.

Caswell Beach

A curfew is in effect from Wednesday, September 4 through Saturday, September 7. The curfew hours are between 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach elected officials have voted to enact a curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday until further notice. This limits people from being off of their property and suspends alcohol sales at 8 p.m Thursday.

