Curfews in effect ahead of Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A number of curfews are now in effect for the Cape Fear region.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
Boiling Spring Lakes
A city-wide curfew is in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5.
Caswell Beach
A curfew is in effect from Wednesday, September 4 through Saturday, September 7. The curfew hours are between 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach elected officials have voted to enact a curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday until further notice. This limits people from being off of their property and suspends alcohol sales at 8 p.m Thursday.
