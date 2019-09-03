Wilmington Sharks named Coastal Plain League organization of the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coastal Plain League named the Wilmington Sharks its organization of the year on Tuesday.
Teams were rated on game day operations, hospitality, and community involvement. The Morehead City Marlins and Savannah Bananas were the other teams in contention.
“This is a tremendous honor for the entire organization and the team’s owners,” said team owner Matt Perry. “It’s a validation that we’re doing things the right way. We’re especially proud of our front office and game day staff who have a tremendous passion for the Sharks and our mission to be a key community asset in Wilmington and the Cape Fear region.”
Despite a 20-31 record, the Sharks set franchise records for overall attendance and sellouts in the 2019 season.
The Sharks are also trying to increase the fans experience by upgrading Buck Hardee Field.
“We’re working diligently with the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, and the New Hanover County school district on major renovations,” said Perry. “ The renovations will add a new press box, artificial turf playing surface, new support facilities and a new video board for the 2021 season.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.