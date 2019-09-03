Visitors in beach communities soak up remaining hours of calm before Dorian

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With a mandatory evacuation of beach communities set to begin Wednesday morning, visitors on Pleasure Island tried to squeak out a few more minutes of beach time before heading inland.
Several people spent parts of Tuesday boarding up homes and businesses in Carolina Beach, but others, like the Wagner family out of Charlotte tried to salvage a little bit more of their planned vacation to celebrate retirement.
“Six months packing the RV and getting all the details worked out and staying at parks along the beach and Dorian had other plans for us,” Mike Wagner said alongside his wife Judy. "We left Charlotte Sunday night over here, so tonight is probably going to be our last night here. We’re going to head inland.“
To prepare for those who are being displaced due to the mandatory evacuation, New Hanover County plans to open Codington Elementary School as a shelter beginning Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
Residents of Pleasure Island are reminded they will need a re-entry pass to get back on the island once Dorian moves past coastal Carolina.
