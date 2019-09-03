UNCW students leaving dorms after campus wide evacuation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW has cancelled classes for the rest of the week and issued an evacuation for those living on campus in response to the projected path of Hurricane Dorian.
Students packed up their belongings and moved out of their dorms only two weeks after moving in. Some students were assisted by their parents such as Jacki Russell and she has concerns with the age of some of the dorm buildings.
“This is one of the oldest dorms I believe and of course I’m worried about standing water, mold, so we have gotten everything off the floor and assess when we are able to come back into the building.”
Russell also expressed her thoughts on the danger of the situation, saying “Of course it’s unsettling but living at the beach, you know that’s one of the risks of being in Wilmington and I’m really thankful the university has done a great job.”
Skyler Bird is a senior and he is not happy about the incoming storm, explaining that “it’s frustrating, it’s really frustrating. You feel really powerless in all of this.”
Students have until 5PM on Tuesday to evacuate before the campus shuts down.
