UNCW adjusts athletic schedule for Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW news release) - Hurricane Dorian is making its approach to southeastern North Carolina and the UNCW campus, forcing an adjustment to the school’s athletic schedules this week.
The volleyball team remains the only squad with its original schedule intact. Coach Amy Bambenek’s squad, off to a quick 3-0 start this fall, heads to Buies Creek, N.C., for a match against host Campbell Tuesday night before moving up to Durham for a weekend tournament hosted by Duke that features the Seahawks, Blue Devils, Appalachian State and Wofford.
The women’s soccer team has had its Thursday matchup at East Carolina postponed, but will travel to Winston-Salem on Sunday to battle Wake Forest.
The men’s soccer team’s SpringHill Suites Classic has been washed out. The Seahawks were scheduled to host the College of Charleston, Presbyterian and Radford at the UNCW Soccer Stadium. Instead, Coach Aidan Heaney’s team will take on Radford on the road on Thursday in Virginia before facing Presbyterian on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Wingate (N.C.) University Soccer Complex.
Updated UNCW Athletic Schedule | Week of Sept. 3-9, 2019
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019
UNCW Dance Team Tryouts, 6 p.m., Trask Coliseum (canceled)
Volleyball at Campbell, 7 p.m. (as scheduled)
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019
Freshman Student-Athlete Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Golden Hawk Room (canceled)
UNCW Dance Team Tryouts, 6 p.m., Trask Coliseum (canceled)
Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019
Women’s Soccer at East Carolina, 7 p.m. (postponed)
Men’s Soccer at Radford, 7 p.m., Radford, Va. (new date and time)
Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
Men’s Soccer hosts SpringHill Suites Classic (canceled)
Volleyball vs. Appalachian State, 10 a.m., Durham, N.C., (as scheduled)
Volleyball at Duke, 7 p.m., (as scheduled)
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019
Volleyball vs. Wofford, Noon, Durham, N.C. (as scheduled)
Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019
Men’s Soccer hosts SpringHill Suites Classic (canceled) Women’s Soccer at Wake Forest, 1 p.m., (as scheduled)
Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
Men’s Soccer vs. Presbyterian, 7 p.m., Wingate, N.C. (new date and time)