New Hanover Co. officials discuss coastal preparations ahead of Dorian

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several officials with New Hanover County held a press conference Tuesday in an effort to inform the community about preparations being made ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
“Dorian is not something we want to be monitoring as we are still recovering from Florence,” Emergency Operations Manager Steven Still said, adding this is not likely to be the same rain/flood event we saw with Florence, but residents and visitors should be prepared - not scared.
Still said New Hanover County will likely start feeling impacts from Dorian early Thursday morning and should hopefully move past our coast by Friday afternoon.
According to Still, storm surge is the biggest concern for this storm so mandatory evacuations have been issued for Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure 8 Island.
A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding in Wilmington and unincorporated areas of the county.
“If your home prone to flooding during moderate rain, this evacuation is for you," explained County Manager Chris Coudreit.
County officials are actively working to open shelters Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Codington Elementary and Blair Elementary starting at 10 a.m. They are asking that residents be in place by 8 p.m. More shelters will open as needed.
“We ask you be vigilant,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “You just don’t know what a hurricane is going to do.”
County authorities ensured that law enforcement officials have been brought into the Emergency Operations Center so they can respond more quickly and efficiently if the need arises.
