Improvements made after Florence and before Dorian at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After Hurricane Florence, UNCW hired Hagerty Consulting, an independent firm, to assess the effectiveness of their response and recovery from the storm and to ensure they are as prepared as possible for future storms.
Now as Hurricane Dorian approaches, students have been told to evacuate and repairs are still being made to Dobo Hall.
Between October 2018 and Spring 2019, the university made several improvements based on the suggestion of Hagerty’s After Action Review summary. Some of the improvements include housing messaging for the public and students, continued testing of generators in academic buildings, and early contracting to obtain recovery and damage assessment resources.
