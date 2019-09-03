First Alert Forecast: rain chances ramp up Wednesday, Dorian’s main impacts Thursday and Thursday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday afternoon to you! Expect increasing clouds overnight with muggy lows in the 70s and a slight shower chance. The weather will begin to go downhill Wednesday as Dorian draws closer to the region. Clouds will increase with rain bands and some thunderstorms for later Wednesday and Wednesday night. Dorian’s main impacts will be Thursday and Thursday night. Look for clearing skies and leftover windy conditions Friday on the back side of the storm. All signs point to an improving weather picture this weekend. For a full update on the storm and its potential track, impacts, and timing, please visit: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1. And don’t forget the comprehensive hurricane preparedness resources we offer at wect.com/hurricane and on your free WECT Weather App.